National Health Week marked by inaugurating 198 projects

TEHRAN – A total of 198 medical projects were inaugurated nationwide via video conference on Saturday morning by Health Minister Mohammad-Reza Zafarqandi on the second day of the National Health Week.

The projects included the inauguration of 160 health projects, 28 medical projects, and 10 community psychosocial health centers (known as SERAJ centers in Persian) in Tehran, Yazd, East Azarbaijan, Zanjan, and Fars provinces, IRNA reported.

According to Alireza Raeisi, deputy health minister, a total of 106 community psychosocial health centers are operating in the country.

Highlighting that precaution is better than cure, the official said on Saturday, 10 more centers are being inaugurated. The health ministry is planning to inaugurate one more center each week till the end of the current Iranian year (March 2026 – March 2027).

The National Health Week is being held under the theme ‘sustainable healthcare with science and authority, enduring Iran’.

Each day of the week focuses on a specific topic.

Friday, May 15, ‘Healthy family, young Iran.’

Saturday, May 16, ‘Health system resilience, scientific management in crisis.’

Sunday, May 17, ‘Media and scientific promotion of health culture.’

Monday, May 18, ‘Self-Care and knowledge-based mental health.’

Tuesday, May 19, ‘Family physician, referral system, sustainable health.’

Wednesday, May 20, ‘Honoring health team martyred and wounded during US-Israeli war against Iran.’

Thursday, May 21, ‘Organ donation, self-sacrifice, life opportunity.’

According to Raeisi, this year’s theme indicates that science lays the foundation of fighting emerging health challenges such as microbial resistance, climate change, noncommunicable diseases, and the risk of pandemics.

However, the realization of the 2026 theme is impossible without securing health against politicization, sanctions, and military aggression, he noted.

Referring to the recent violent attacks by the US and Israel on Iran’s civilian and health infrastructures, which have led to the destruction of medical centers and the martyrdom of people and health workers, Raeisi underlined the importance of ensuring the safety and security of the health system during conflicts.

“As long as access to medicine, critical devices, and scientific interactions are used as a lever to achieve political aims, as long as military aggressions threaten the safety of health infrastructure, and the lives of medical staff, we cannot claim that we stand with science,” the official added.

“These days, we have been witnessing the widespread destruction of non-military units, airstrikes on universities, scientific research, and health centers by our enemies; a large number of our dear fellow men, including women, children, and health workers, have lost their lives.

Today, we announce that standing with science is only possible when political and military pressures can no longer be exerted on the health sector. Respecting science requires respecting the independence, security, and well-being of the countries,” Raeisi further noted.

The official went on to say that the scientific achievements of the domestic researchers and the exchange of knowledge with the international community are the best ways to realize universal health coverage (UHC), and reduce inequality of opportunity to have access to health services.

MT/MG