Iran’s export of technical-engineering services rises 140% in a year

TEHRAN- The deputy for international business development at Iran's Trade Promotion Organization announced 140 percent growth in the export of engineering and technical services in the past Iranian calendar year 1404 (ended on March 20).

According to a report from IRNA, citing the Public Relations Department of the Trade Promotion Organization, Amir Roshanbakht said that in the Iranian year 1403, Iran exported approximately $790 million worth of engineering and technical services and about $400 million in other services, adding that in 1404, with a focus on development programs, exports in this sector reached approximately $3 billion.

Roshanbakht went on to provide details of last year's engineering and technical services exports, clarifying: "We had $1.8 billion in engineering and technical services exports and $1.2 billion in other services. However, our assessments indicate that despite significant growth in this sector, exports of services and engineering and technical services have not yet progressed in line with the country's full potential."

According to Roshanbakht, with focused planning in the field of engineering and technical services exports, a $5 billion horizon can be envisioned for this sector. This target, if achieved, would represent a more than six-fold increase compared to just two years ago, signaling a strategic shift toward knowledge-based exports rather than raw materials or traditional goods.

The official at the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran added: "We are striving to enhance the value and credibility of this sector through the reinvention of engineering and technical services exports. This sector does not face the same export restrictions as other areas—such as limitations on entry and exit points—and can bring significant foreign currency earnings and employment to the country."

Unlike physical goods, which are subject to shipping bottlenecks, customs delays, and geopolitical trade barriers, technical and engineering services—including consulting, project management, power plant construction, and infrastructure design—can often be delivered digitally or through specialized teams working abroad. This flexibility makes the sector a uniquely resilient pillar for economic growth, even under sanctions pressure.

Industry analysts note that Iran possesses a highly educated workforce and decades of experience in major infrastructure projects across the region, from dam construction to petrochemical plant development. However, realizing the $5 billion vision will require sustained investment in training, international marketing, and streamlined regulatory support. If successful, the expansion of this sector could offset some of the economic vulnerabilities Iran faces in traditional oil and gas exports, while creating stable, high-skilled jobs for young professionals at home.

MA