Iran stand third at 2026 Asian Beach Games

TEHRAN – Iran’s delegation finished third overall at the 2026 Asian Beach Games held in Sanya, China.

Competing under the banner “Martyrs of Dena”, the Iranian contingent claimed nine gold medals and one silver.

Team Iran captured four golds in water polo, kabaddi, handball, and beach soccer. Hassan Ajami Bakhtiarvand earned a gold medal in shot put, while wrestlers Aliakbar Zaroudi (70kg), Ali Gholami (80kg), Amirhossein Kavousi (90kg), and Amirreza Sahraei (+90kg) each added golds in their respective weight classes.

The Iranian beach volleyball team also secured a silver medal.

China topped the medal table with 24 gold, 17 silver, and 13 bronze medals, while Thailand finished second with 10 gold, nine silver, and eight bronze.

Despite challenges such as suspended flights and disrupted training, Iran’s nearly 100‑member delegation managed to compete as scheduled and delivered an inspiring overall performance.