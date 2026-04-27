Iran beach soccer determined to win gold: Shirmohammadi

TEHRAN - Iran beach soccer player Mehdi Shirmohammadi says that they are determined to win the gold medal at the 2026 Asian Beach Games in Sanya.

Iran defeated Saudi Arabia 2-1 0n Sunday and will play Palestine on Monday in the tournament’s semifinals.

Shirmohammadi, regarding the national team’s match against Saudi Arabia, stated: “As you saw, the match was very sensitive, and I can even say epic. But we were able to win the game and advance to the semifinals as group leaders.”

Regarding the Saudi Arabian team, he said: “Saudi Arabia have really been investing in beach soccer for the past few years, and as everyone can see, they have made significant progress. But Iran are the champions of Asia, and will remain the champions, and as always.”

Shirmohammadi commented on his team’s spectacular comeback in the match: “The game shouldn’t have become so complicated. The sensitivity was there from the start, but fortunately, the players showed great spirit and were able to turn the game around. I am so happy since we’ve won this important match.”