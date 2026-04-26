Iran handball earn fourth win at 2026 Sanya

TEHRAN – Iran men’s beach handball team defeated Bahrain 2-0 (18-16, 18-16) in the 2026 Asian Beach Games on Sunday.

Team Melli had previously defeated the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong.

Iran are scheduled to face China in Group A on Monday.

The sixth edition of the prestigious Asian Beach Games, now hosted by the dynamic city of Sanya, has made a triumphant return.

The Games officially commenced on Tuesday, bringing together athletes across 14 sports, 15 disciplines, and a total of 61 events, running from April 22nd to April 30th.