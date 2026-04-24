Iran beach soccer team defeat UAE in 2026 Sanya

TEHRAN – Iran beach soccer team defeated the UAE 5-2 in Group B of the 2026 Asian Beach Games on Thursday.

Movahed Mohammadpour and Mohammad Masoumizadeh sored two goals each and Reza Mirshekari also was on target for Ali Naderi’s team at the Yuhai Sports Club.

Team Melli will play Thailand on Saturday.

The sixth edition of the Asian Beach Games, a prestigious event historically held biennially from 2008 to 2016, has returned and is now hosted by the vibrant city of Sanya.

The Games officially commenced on Tuesday, bringing together athletes across 14 sports, 15 disciplines, and a total of 61 events, running from April 22nd to April 30th.