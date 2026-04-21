Sanya 2026: Iran beach handball start on high

TEHRAN - Iran’s national beach handball team launched their campaign at the 6th Asian Beach Games with a commanding performance, defeating the Philippines 2-0 on Tuesday.

The Iranian squad secured the win with set scores of 14-10 and 21-20, showcasing early dominance in the sand.

The team, competing under the banner “Martyrs of Dena,” is set for further action in Group A.

Their next challenge will be against Sri Lanka on Friday, followed by matches against Hong Kong and Bahrain on Sunday, and concluding their group stage play against hosts China on Monday.

The sixth edition of the Asian Beach Games, a prestigious event historically held biennially from 2008 to 2016, has returned and is now hosted by the vibrant city of Sanya.

The Games officially commenced on Tuesday, bringing together athletes across 14 sports, 15 disciplines, and a total of 61 events, running from April 22nd to April 30th.