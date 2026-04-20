Iran beach handball gear up for powerful start in Sanya

TEHRAN - The Iranian national beach handball team are set to make their debut in the Asian Beach Games with a thrilling encounter against the Philippines.

The sixth edition of the Asian Beach Games kicks off tomorrow on Tuesday in Sanya, China. This event, which was held biennially from 2008 until 2016, now returns with Sanya as its host city.

Iran’s beach delegation, competing under the banner of “Martyrs of Dena,” will begin their campaign tomorrow, a day before the official opening of the games.

The Iranian national beach handball team, placed in Group A, will face the Philippines in their opening match. Notably, this will be the first-ever appearance for both teams in the Asian Beach Games.

Initially scheduled to play against India, Iran’s first opponent changed to the Philippines due to India’s withdrawal, which also expanded Group A to six teams.

Group A: Iran, China, Bahrain, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, Philippines

Iran, China, Bahrain, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, Philippines Group B: Oman, Qatar, Pakistan, Jordan, Thailand, Bangladesh, Maldives, Mongolia

Iran’s Beach Handball Team’s Group Stage Schedule: