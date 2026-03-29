Iran's fixtures at 2026 Asian Beach Games revealed

TEHRAN - Iran beach soccer team will start the 2026 Asian Beach Games with a match against the UAE.

Team Melli will commence the Games on April 23 with a match against the UAE.

Iran will also meet Thailand and Saudi Arabia in the following days in Group B.

The sixth edition of the Asian Beach Games will be held in Sanya, China from April 23 to 30.

The Games will feature 14 sports, 15 disciplines and 62 events.