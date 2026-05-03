Inside Iran’s 14-point plan: The ultimatum Trump cannot ignore

TEHRAN - Iran’s latest comprehensive proposal aimed at bringing a permanent end to the US-Israeli war is a litmus test for the administration of President Donald Trump, which is struggling to extricate itself from the “quagmire” of the conflict.

Iran has submitted the 14-point plan to Pakistan, which is acting as an intermediary between Tehran and Washington. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said late Sunday that Iran has received the US view of the proposal through Pakistan and is reviewing it.

The two sides held negotiations in Islamabad three days after a ceasefire went into effect on April 8, pausing the 39-day joint US-Israeli war that originally began on February 28. However, the talks ended without a breakthrough over what Iranian officials call Washington’s “excessive” demands.

Tehran’s 14-point plan includes guarantees of non-aggression, the US lifting sanctions on Iran and unfreezing Iranian assets, ending the US naval blockade, recognition of Iran’s new mechanism for the Strait of Hormuz, war reparations, the withdrawal of US forces from the region, and the cessation of all hostilities, including Israel’s operations in Lebanon.

Following the submission of the 14-point plan, the intelligence unit of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a direct ultimatum, warning that Trump "must choose between an impossible military operation or a bad deal” with Iran. This ultimatum, capitalizing on domestic pressure within the United States, makes it clear that the ball is now fully in Washington's court.

Iran reasserted full control over the Strait of Hormuz in response to the US blockade on Iranian shipping, which was announced by the Trump administration after the failure of the Islamabad talks. This move has heavily restricted the global energy market and sent shockwaves through the United States. US gas prices have hit their highest level in four years as a direct result of the conflict, sharply pushing up the cost of living for the American people and putting immense political pressure on the White House.

Because of these mounting economic strains, Americans are broadly dissatisfied with Trump’s leadership on the Iran war. A majority of Americans disapprove of his handling of the situation by a margin of 66 percent to 33 percent. Trump’s overall disapproval rating has reached 62 percent, the highest of his two terms in office.

Congressional Democrats are also highly critical of the administration's conduct in the war.

Last week, Democrats grilled Secretary of War Pete Hegseth in Congress, with California Democrat John Garamendi stating that Trump “has gotten himself and America stuck in a quagmire of another war in the Middle East.”

US media outlets have reported that the war with Iran—described by critics as a strategic failure and a miscalculation—has cost the US up to $50 billion. Ahead of the upcoming midterm elections, and facing high economic and military costs from the conflict, Trump is actively exploring avenues to find a face-saving exit.

The IRGC also made it clear on Saturday that the Iranian armed forces remain on “full standby” for a return to hostilities if negotiations fail.

To avoid a return to war, critics argue that Trump should learn from the 39-day conflict that military force cannot bring Iran to its knees and that military action against Tehran ultimately backfires on Washington. Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were under the illusion that Iran would either collapse or surrender after a few days of war; instead, they are still gripped by a hubris that has left them in shock.

Iran’s strong retaliatory response to the aggression sent a clear message that the US cannot implement a Venezuelan-style regime change scenario in Iran. The damage sustained by US forces, installations, and equipment in the region is indicative of such a failed scheme.

At least 16 American military bases and installations in the Middle East were damaged by Iranian strikes during the 39-day conflict, according to a recent investigation by CNN. The report says the damage includes high-value targets, with some facilities left effectively unusable.

Other US media outlets have previously published reports exposing the extensive damage the US suffered due to Iran’s retaliatory strikes.

For now, Iran’s proposal could pave the way for renewed talks between Tehran and Washington in Islamabad within seven days. Hence, the ball is in the US court. Iran’s 14-point plan could provide Trump with a viable off-ramp, but it will only succeed if he acts with rationality and extricates himself from the influence of regional allies—particularly Netanyahu—as reports suggest that both Israel and the UAE are actively encouraging Trump to renew the war on Iran.

