Shirmohammadi to carry Iran’s flag at Sanya Beach Games

TEHRAN – Arash Farhadian, head of Iran’s delegation to the 2026 Beach Asian Games, announced the selection of Mehdi Shirmohammadi as the flag-bearer for the country’s sports contingent in Sanya. Iran will participate in the Games with a 99-member delegation competing across 10 disciplines.

Iranian athletes are set to compete in 10 sports: beach soccer, beach athletics, beach handball, beach wrestling, beach kabaddi, beach volleyball, jiu-jitsu, sport climbing, water polo, and 3x3 basketball.

The 2026 Beach Asian Games will be held from April 16th to April 26th, hosted by the city of Sanya in China.

Shirmohammadi, a player for Iran’s national beach soccer team, has been chosen by the National Olympic Committee of Iran as the flag-bearer for Iran’s delegation.

“This selection has been made considering his valuable background and brilliant performance in international competitions. Shirmohammadi has been one of the key players of the national beach soccer team in recent years and has played an important role in the team’s successes in Asian and global arenas,” Farhadian said.

“The effective presence of this player in the national team and his significant contribution to winning championship titles and international podiums have made him one of the prominent figures in the country’s beach soccer. His experience, commitment, and notable technical performance are among the main reasons for his selection as the flag-bearer for Iran in this important sporting event,” he added.