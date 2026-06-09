Iran, US exchange views on final negotiating text, envoy says

TEHRAN– Iran and the United States are continuing to exchange views to finalize a draft agreement aimed at advancing ongoing negotiations, according to Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani.

Speaking to reporters following a United Nations Security Council meeting on Afghanistan on Monday, Iravani said Tehran and Washington remain engaged in indirect communications through Pakistani mediation and are continuing to exchange proposals and viewpoints in pursuit of a final text.

“The two sides have not yet reached the final text,” Iravani said, adding that efforts to complete and finalize the document remain underway.

Asked by an Associated Press reporter whether the process could be concluded by the end of June, the Iranian diplomat expressed cautious optimism, saying, "we hope so.”

Iravani also underscored that the existing ceasefire arrangement is “comprehensive” in nature and extends beyond Iran, encompassing the broader region, including Lebanon.

His remarks highlight one of the most sensitive issues in the ongoing negotiations. Iranian officials have repeatedly stressed that any lasting agreement must address regional security concerns and include an end to Israeli military operations against Lebanon.

The status of Lebanon and continued Israeli military activities there have remained central points of discussion in diplomatic exchanges since a ceasefire was announced on April 8 by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Tehran has consistently maintained that regional stability cannot be separated from developments in Lebanon and that any sustainable arrangement must take into account the security concerns of countries and resistance movements across the region.

The latest comments come amid growing speculation about the prospects for a rapprochement between Tehran and Washington following months of indirect contacts.

On June 1, US President Donald Trump told ABC News that he believed an agreement with Iran concerning the extension of the ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz could be reached “within the next week.”

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei has indicated that the negotiations have entered an advanced phase. According to Baqaei, the two sides are working on the final stages of drafting a memorandum of understanding focused primarily on ending the conflict and establishing a framework for implementing ceasefire-related commitments.

Tehran has repeatedly emphasized that any agreement must be practical, enforceable, and capable of guaranteeing the commitments undertaken by all parties. The Islamic Republic has also stressed that trust remains a key challenge in the negotiating process, citing previous disputes over the implementation of agreements and ongoing sanctions-related issues.