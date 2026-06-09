Quds Force chief says Resistance front forming new security belt from Hormuz to Bab el-Mandeb

TEHRAN– Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force has said that the Axis of Resistance is shaping a new regional security architecture stretching from the Strait of Hormuz to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, warning that any further Israeli or US military actions in the region would be met with a coordinated response.

In a message issued Monday night amid escalating regional tensions, Brigadier General Esmaeil Qaani praised the “timely and powerful action” of Yemen’s resistance movement, saying its recent operations reflected the strategic awareness and growing cohesion of the resistance front.

“If necessary, others will also come,” the Quds Force commander said.

“From the Strait of Hormuz to Bab el-Mandeb, and from the Persian Gulf to the Red Sea, there will be a new security belt of resistance,” he added, portraying the emerging alignment of regional resistance groups as a deterrent against external military pressure.

Qaani warned that continued “aggression” by Israel and the United States would provoke a broader reaction from resistance movements across the region.

Addressing Israel and its allies, he said, “Fighters Without Borders are overseeing your transit chokepoints. Continue your aggression, and they will grip your throat.”

His remarks came against the backdrop of renewed military escalation following Israeli strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs and repeated violations of the ceasefire agreement that took effect on April 8.

The latest tensions have triggered a series of Iranian military responses targeting Israeli military infrastructure. The IRGC announced that it had struck the Ramat David Airbase with ballistic missiles, describing the facility as one of the launch points for

Israeli operations against Lebanon, including attacks that caused civilian casualties and displacement in Beirut’s Dahiyeh district and parts of southern Lebanon.

Earlier on Monday, the IRGC said it had carried out Operation Nasr (Victory), targeting the Tel Nof and Nevatim airbases in the occupied territories. Iranian officials said the operation was conducted in response to Israeli missile strikes against radar installations inside Iran.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters announced on Monday afternoon that military operations against Israel had been suspended, while emphasizing that the decision should not be interpreted as a sign of restraint or a reduction in military readiness.

In a statement, the headquarters said the Iranian Armed Forces had delivered a “painful response” to Israeli actions in southern Lebanon and Beirut’s Dahiyeh area in support of the Lebanese people. It stressed that the suspension of operations remained conditional and warned that any future attacks would be met with “far more severe and crushing measures.”

The comments reflect Tehran’s broader position that regional security cannot be achieved through military pressure and that continued Israeli military actions risk expanding the scope of confrontation across West Asia.

The Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait are among the world’s most strategically important maritime chokepoints, serving as key routes for global energy shipments and international trade. Iranian officials have repeatedly argued that instability in these waterways is directly linked to ongoing regional conflicts, particularly those involving Israel and its allies.

Qaani’s remarks underscore growing coordination among members of the Axis of Resistance—including groups in Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, and elsewhere—as regional tensions continue to rise following recent military exchanges involving Iran, Israel, and resistance movements across the region.

