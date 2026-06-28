Yemen will ensure the Somaliland scheme becomes a catastrophic trap for Israel

TEHRAN — Any temporary reduction of military hostility by Israel along its northern borders or toward Iran must not be misconstrued as a sign of regional peace. Driven by long-term schemes and intense domestic political crises, including the looming prospect of early Knesset elections, Benjamin Netanyahu remains structurally dependent on a perpetual state of warfare for his political survival.

Trapped in severe international isolation and unable to convert immense tactical destruction into stable political outcomes, the Israeli “security” doctrine dictates projecting devastating aggression outward to satisfy the beastly, bloodthirsty voters and political elements within its fragile governing coalition.

Tel Aviv has been actively redirecting its military focus and espionage assets toward other vital pillars of the Resistance Front, with Yemen possibly emerging as a primary target for an aggressive campaign.

The Somaliland triad and the displacement agenda

This strategic shift is materializing rapidly across the Gulf of Aden through an expanding political and military alliance between Israel and the unrecognized Somaliland.

While the regime has quietly maintained intelligence collaborations in East Africa, recent formal training agreements have accelerated this penetration.

We can identify three core objectives for this presence.

First, it establishes a forward bridgehead near Yemen to gather proximity intelligence, monitor the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, and support local proxies in partitioning the south.

Second, it builds a new southern corridor that allows Israeli assets to target southern and central Iran while bypassing Arab airspace.

Third, this presence prepares the logistical ground for the possible forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza.

The psychopathic officials in Tel Aviv regard the total ethnic cleansing of Gaza as their ultimate goal, yet this depends on establishing secure maritime corridors.

Yemen stands as an absolute, unyielding barrier to this colonialist architecture.

By enforcing a naval blockade, Ansarullah can successfully choke Israel’s maritime economy and expose its absolute vulnerability.

To circumvent this, the United Arab Emirates may have issued a blank check to Israel.

Working through National Security Advisor Tahnoun bin Zayed and the infamous Mohammed Dahlan, Abu Dhabi has been linking its investments in Berbera Port with Israeli military requirements, possibly attempting to encircle the Yemeni resistance from the west.

Proxy fragmentation and domestic collapse

To distract Ansarullah, external patrons have simultaneously activated internal fronts.

Intense clashes have flared along the Ad Dali front, where Ansarullah forces utilized heavy artillery and drone strikes to crush the aggressive UAE-backed “Southern Transitional Council” infiltrations along the line of contact.

The heavy losses sustained by these separatists forced them to appeal to the Saudi-backed “Presidential Leadership Council” for emergency reinforcements, exposing the deep instability plaguing the proxy alliance.

Similar skirmishes in southern al-Hodeidah, paired with hasty military exercises by Saudi-backed shield forces in Marib, reveal a desperate desire to lock Sanaa into a localized war of attrition.

This proxy strategy has been faltering. Social media footage shows massive tribal mobilizations and formal defense ceremonies, with the Bani Nof coalition deploying substantial reinforcements to al-Jawf to check anti-Ansarullah movements.

Politically, foreign manipulation is obsolete. Nasruddin Amer, Ansarullah’s Vice Chairman of Media, announced that the status quo of national division is over.

Amer made clear that those seeking peace must negotiate directly with Sanaa, completely sweeping away the external mediation frameworks managed by Riyadh.

The definitive maritime red line

Yemen’s internal consolidation feeds into a formidable regional posture.

In a speech on June 25, Ansarullah leader Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi formally extended the country’s deterrence perimeter across the Red Sea.

He warned that any Israeli military or intelligence presence established in Somaliland would be met with immediate strikes.

Al-Houthi asserted that Yemen will not stand idly by, framing future actions as a defense of both regional waters and Somalia’s territorial integrity.

Crucially, he re-emphasized that Ansarullah remains in continuous coordination with all other active branches of the joint Resistance Front.

By establishing this definitive maritime red line, Sana’a has proactively disrupted Tel Aviv’s encirclement strategy before it can fully materialize in the Horn of Africa.

Should Netanyahu seek an escalatory diversion against Yemen to alleviate his compounding domestic political crises and snap election pressures, he will not find a localized or isolated adversary.

Instead, any direct aggression threatens to activate a highly coordinated, multi-front response from the joint Resistance Front, fundamentally upending the strategic architecture of the Red Sea corridor and rendering the calculations of the Israeli-American alliance obsolete.