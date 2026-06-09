Hezbollah condemns anti-Iran remarks by Lebanese officials

TEHRAN– Lebanon’s resistance movement Hezbollah has praised Iran’s recent response to the Israeli aggression, describing it as clear evidence of Tehran’s moral, political, and operational commitment to Lebanon, while sharply criticizing certain Lebanese officials for “anti-Iran positions” aligned with foreign agendas.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Hezbollah said Iran’s response came at a critical moment when regional stability depends on enforcing agreements and holding Israel accountable for repeated violations of ceasefire arrangements and international commitments.

The movement stressed that Iran’s support for Lebanon’s legitimate rights and its willingness to bear the political and material costs associated with that support once again demonstrates that Tehran stands firmly behind Lebanon.

“Iran’s response underscores that regional stability depends on holding the Zionist enemy accountable to international agreements,” Hezbollah said, adding that Israel’s continued military operations against Lebanon, including attacks on Beirut’s southern suburbs (Dahiyeh), constitute a direct violation of the ceasefire agreement and reflect the regime’s disregard for diplomatic commitments.

Hezbollah also praised the supportive operations carried out by Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, describing them as part of a broader effort to deter Israeli aggression and preserve regional stability. According to the statement, Iran’s response, together with support from Ansarullah, was intended to send a clear message to the United States that unconditional backing for Israeli military actions undermines diplomatic frameworks and risks the collapse of existing agreements.

The group reiterated that Iran has consistently insisted that any future agreement must include a comprehensive ceasefire on all fronts, particularly an end to Israeli attacks against Lebanon.

At the same time, Hezbollah strongly rejected 'false accusations' directed at Iran by some Lebanese political figures. The movement argued that Tehran’s longstanding support for Lebanon, despite high political and economic costs, reflects deep-rooted humanitarian principles and historic ties between the two nations.

The statement criticized recent remarks and positions taken by some Lebanese officials, saying they reflected foreign dictates rather than Lebanon’s national interests. Hezbollah described a joint stance adopted by certain Lebanese figures alongside the United States and Israel against Iran as a violation of diplomatic norms that ultimately serves Israeli interests.

“Lebanese officials should appreciate Iran’s supportive positions rather than respond with ingratitude and insults driven by external pressures,” the movement said, emphasizing that such actions would not alter Iran’s commitment to Lebanon.

Hezbollah further urged Lebanese authorities to take advantage of Iran’s support and the evolving regional political landscape, including recent diplomatic developments and negotiations facilitated by Pakistan, to strengthen bilateral relations with Tehran.

The movement asserted that the combined deterrent power of the resistance and regional support would enable Lebanon to compel Israel, via indirect negotiations, to withdraw from occupied territories, facilitate the return of displaced residents, and foster national reconstruction.

