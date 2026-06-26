TEHRAN - For decades, the relationship between Iran and Lebanon has been built on deep religious, historical, and political ties. Long before modern regional conflicts emerged, scholars and clerics traveled between the two lands, creating connections that have endured through generations.

Today, despite war, pressure, and political challenges, many Iranians continue to view Lebanon not merely as a friendly state but as a brotherly country.

The roots of this relationship stretch back centuries. During the Safavid era, Lebanese scholars played an important role in spreading and teaching Shiite thought in Iran. These exchanges created a bond that survived changing governments and shifting regional alliances.

The relationship entered a new phase after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. As Lebanon struggled through civil war and foreign intervention, Iran supported forces that later became major political and military actors. Over time, cooperation expanded beyond ideology and came to include political coordination, financial assistance, and regional security concerns.

During the past three decades, Iran's language regarding Lebanon has evolved. Earlier discussions focused heavily on revolutionary ideals and broader Islamic unity. Today, Iranian and Lebanese leaders more often speak of partnership, solidarity, and strategic cooperation. While the terminology has changed, the importance of Lebanon in Iran’s regional outlook has remained constant.

At present, Lebanon faces one of the most difficult periods in its modern history. Military tensions continue along its southern border, and many Lebanese civilians live under the shadow of uncertainty. At the same time, diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing regional tensions have struggled to gain momentum.

Israel's continued military operations in Lebanon risk undermining opportunities for dialogue and de-escalation. Supporters of negotiations argue that lasting stability cannot be achieved through air strikes and military pressure alone. They maintain that diplomacy remains the only path capable of preventing a wider regional confrontation.

Iran and Lebanon stand united in the face of ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanese territory. The continued strikes have caused civilian casualties, destruction, and heightened tensions across the region, deepening the humanitarian crisis. Despite ceasefire efforts, violence has persisted, raising concerns about regional stability and the safety of innocent people. Many in Iran and Lebanon view resistance, solidarity, and diplomacy as essential to protecting sovereignty and achieving lasting peace.

For Iran, the situation in Lebanon is not simply a foreign policy issue. It is connected to decades of political, religious, and strategic relations. This is why Tehran continues to emphasize support for Lebanon's sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity despite mounting regional pressures.

The Middle East has witnessed enough destruction. The people of Lebanon deserve peace, security, and the opportunity to rebuild their country without fear of war. Dialogue, not escalation, offers the best hope for achieving that goal.

History has shown that alliances can face challenges, governments can change, and regional circumstances can shift. Yet some relationships endure because they are rooted in shared experiences and mutual support. For many in Iran, the relationship is deep-rooted.

Iran will never abandon Lebanon, a brother country.