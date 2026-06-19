Iran warns of consequences as Ben-Gvir says 'all of Lebanon must burn'

TEHRAN – Iran has strongly condemned Israel’s latest military attacks on Lebanon and denounced inflammatory remarks by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, warning that the continued escalation by the Tel Aviv regime poses a serious threat to regional and international security.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reacted sharply to a public statement by Ben-Gvir, who called for “all of Lebanon” to burn and urged harsh retaliation against Lebanese civilians.

In a post on social media, Araghchi stressed that the remarks should not be viewed as the rhetoric of a fringe extremist but rather as the position of a senior member of the Israeli cabinet.

“This is not a rant by a random genocidal lunatic. It is a public post by the national security minister of the Israeli regime,” Araghchi said.

The Iranian foreign minister described the Israeli government as a regime driven by perpetual conflict, arguing that its policies threaten not only the region but also broader international peace and stability. He warned that the regime’s expansionist and militaristic approach has fueled recurring crises across West Asia and undermined diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring security.

Separately, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei strongly condemned Israel’s attacks on multiple areas across Lebanon, which reportedly resulted in the deaths and injuries of dozens of Lebanese citizens and caused extensive damage to residential neighborhoods and infrastructure.

Baqaei characterized the operations as acts of aggression and terrorism, warning of the “serious and immediate consequences” of the continued escalation by 'the occupying and genocidal Zionist regime.'

The spokesperson further held the United States responsible for enabling Israel’s actions through its political and military support. He also referred to Clause 1 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding on ending the war, dated June 18, 2026, which identifies the cessation of hostilities in Lebanon as an integral component of a broader agreement to end conflicts across multiple fronts in the region.

Baqaei emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran would take “all necessary measures” to safeguard its national interests, security, and the rights of its allies.

The latest escalation comes amid growing regional tensions and continued Israeli military operations on several fronts. Iran has repeatedly warned that attacks against Lebanon, particularly those targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, risk expanding the conflict and further destabilizing the region. Tehran has also reaffirmed its support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and for resistance movements that it says play a crucial role in deterring Israeli aggression and defending regional security.

