Qaani warns Israel of another forced withdrawal from southern Lebanon

TEHRAN – Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Brigadier General Esmaeil Qaani has warned Israeli forces operating in southern Lebanon that continued military action and occupation could lead to a repeat of Israel’s withdrawal from the area in 2000.

In a message published on his X account, Qaani addressed “Zionist aggressor and terrorist soldiers,” stating that Israeli forces had suffered 100 casualties in less than four days of fighting.

“If you do not withdraw from southern Lebanon on your own feet, the epic of the year 2000 will be repeated once again,” Qaani wrote, referring to Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon in May 2000 after more than two decades of occupation.

The senior IRGC commander warned that any continued military presence in southern Lebanon would ultimately result in defeat. “If you persist in aggression and occupation, you will be driven out in humiliation and defeat,” he said, concluding his message with the phrase, “The choice is yours.”

Qaani’s remarks come amid continuing regional tensions and as developments in Lebanon remain a key issue in ongoing indirect talks between Iran and the United States in Switzerland.

The future of southern Lebanon has emerged as a central topic in diplomatic discussions, with Tehran repeatedly emphasizing that the implementation of the recently signed Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) depends on an end to hostilities across all fronts, including Lebanon.

Iranian officials have maintained that any lasting regional settlement must include the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory and the cessation of military operations in the country. The issue has been closely linked to broader efforts to consolidate the ceasefire framework established under the memorandum and advance negotiations toward a comprehensive agreement.

Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000 remains a powerful symbol in regional political discourse. Lebanon commemorates the event each year on May 25 as Liberation Day, marking the end of 22 years of Israeli occupation in the south of the country.

