Qalibaf to US and Israel: Break commitments and we’ll respond in other languages

TEHRAN - Iran’s Parliament Speaker and top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf has issued a new warning to the United States and Israel against violating a ceasefire that paused their late February aggression.

“We prefer the language of diplomacy, but we speak other languages far more fluently. Break your commitments, and we’ll switch to what we speak best. You ride the horse you saddled!” Qalibaf wrote on X on Tuesday.

Tehran and Washington reached a ceasefire on April 8, which paused a joint US-Israeli military campaign that began on February 28. The truce included a halt to Israeli strikes in Lebanon.

However, Israel has continued its attacks in Lebanon, while the United States has also targeted Iranian ships and areas in southern Iran, including Qeshm Island, in violation of the agreement.

In response to continued Israeli attacks in southern Beirut, Iran on Sunday carried out a missile barrage on Israel. Iran said it dealt a “painful blow” to Israel and warned of a crushing response if the strikes continue.

Earlier on Tuesday, Qalibaf also praised Iranians for ongoing nightly street rallies since the start of the conflict. “100 days of the jihad of a nation that rose up to preserve dear Iran.”

He added, “God’s blessings be upon you who had Iran’s back, disappointed the enemy, and pulled the country out of the jaws of ravenous wolves that had sharpened their teeth to force Islamic Iran into submission.”

“Long live Iran and long live the resistance of the great Iranian nation.”

The nightly demonstrations have become a powerful display of national unity, reflecting solidarity with the armed forces and broad public backing for the country’s leadership, while also signaling resilience, cohesion, and determination in the face of external pressure and ongoing regional tensions.