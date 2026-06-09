Iranian MP says Lebanon remains integral to any future agreement with US

TEHRAN – A senior Iranian lawmaker has emphasized that Lebanon and the broader Resistance Front remain non-negotiable components of Iran’s regional policy, while expressing deep skepticism about Washington’s willingness to reach a credible and implementable agreement with Tehran.

In an interview with CNN, Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iran’s Parliament, dismissed recent claims by US President Donald Trump that a breakthrough in relations between Tehran and Washington may be within reach.

“We do not think he is being honest,” Azizi said, arguing that Iran has yet to see tangible evidence of a genuine American commitment to diplomacy.

The lawmaker stressed that Tehran views negotiations as one component of a broader strategic contest rather than an alternative to it.

“We have said many times that we accept negotiations as a continuation of the battlefield. We consider negotiations part of the battle,” he stated.

According to Azizi, Iran remains open to dialogue if it can be convinced of Washington’s sincerity and willingness to abide by the rules and commitments of any negotiated framework.

However, he said the Islamic Republic currently sees no “serious will” on the part of the United States to establish an agreement that can be effectively implemented. As an example, he pointed to Iranian assets frozen abroad, describing the issue as clear evidence of Washington’s lack of commitment to confidence-building measures.

Addressing questions related to Iran’s nuclear program, Azizi said that discussions concerning uranium enrichment and nuclear-related issues are not currently part of the ongoing negotiations.

“We are not negotiating on those matters at this stage,” he said, adding that such issues are not on the agenda of talks at the moment.

Asked whether a peace agreement between Iran and the United States is achievable, the senior parliamentarian said the outcome depends entirely on Washington’s future conduct.

“If the same behaviors continue, then we have no trust at all,” he said. “Without trust, negotiations cannot continue, and naturally, there will be no result.”

At the same time, Azizi suggested that progress remains possible if Iran’s conditions are met, particularly in areas related to economic interests, financial transactions, banking restrictions, and regional concerns.

He specifically underscored the importance of Lebanon, describing it as an inseparable element of Iran’s strategic calculations.

“We will by no means retreat backing the Resistance Front, its members, and especially Lebanon,” he said.

Azizi’s remarks come amid continuing tensions in the region and ongoing debates over the future of diplomacy between Tehran and Washington. Iranian officials have repeatedly stated that while they remain open to negotiations, any agreement must guarantee Iran’s economic interests and respect the 'country's regional red lines.'

The lawmaker's comments reflect Tehran’s longstanding position that trust, reciprocity, and respect for previously agreed commitments are essential prerequisites for any meaningful progress in relations between Iran and the United States.

