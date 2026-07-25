TEHRAN- The United States’ reckless escalatory posture toward Iran is not just a catastrophic diplomatic failure—it is a calculated act of economic warfare that is actively strangling its European allies, all while masking America’s own humiliating industrial decline.

As detailed in energy market analyses, the sustained US-backed attacks and military threats against Iran have brutally spiked global liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices. Europe, which foolishly bet on a diplomatic resolution to the Strait of Hormuz crisis, now finds itself in a devastatingly fragile position. With strategic gas reserves at their lowest since 2022, European governments are being forced to pay exorbitant prices for LNG, fully aware that Washington’s belligerence has obliterated any economic logic for winter purchasing. The US, safe across the Atlantic, is cynically betting that conflict will allow its own fracking tycoons to profit while European industries shutter and households shiver.

Yet, beneath this veneer of US military bravado lies a deeply embarrassing reality. While the US Pentagon rattles its sabers against Iran, America’s domestic industrial base is a pathetic shadow of its former self. The recent announcement of a partnership between Siemens and South Korea’s HD Hyundai to establish a digital shipyard in the United States is the ultimate confession of US weakness. A nation that presumes to police the waters of the West Asia and threaten the Strait of Hormuz is literally incapable of building or modernizing its own commercial and naval fleets without begging for foreign technology and Asian expertise.

Let this irony not be lost: The US government preaches aggression and sanctions against Iran while simultaneously needing German software and South Korean engineers to teach it how to build ships on its own soil. This is not the posture of a global superpower; it is the pitiful admission of a rusting bully whose military projections far outpace its actual productive capabilities.

The US is actively destabilizing global energy markets, leaving Europe to face the brutal consequences of skyrocketing inflation and supply chaos—all while hypocritically sheltering behind foreign-made shipyards to sustain its own naval ambitions.

The attacks on Iran are not about security; they are a desperate, cynical act of distraction from America’s systemic decline. Washington is willing to set the West Asia ablaze to hide the fact that its industrial empire is crumbling leaving its European puppets to freeze in the dark.