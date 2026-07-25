Persepolis close in on signing Mohebbi

TEHRAN - Persepolis have reached a full verbal agreement to complete another key signing, with winger Mohammadmehdi Mohebbi set to join the Tehran giants. Although the contract has yet to be officially signed, the deal is expected to be finalized ahead of the new season.

The 26-year-old right winger, who was born in Tehran, began his football journey in Esteghlal's academy before making his senior debut with Naft Masjed Soleyman. After an impressive breakthrough season, he went on to shine for Paykan and Mes Rafsanjan, where he worked under current Persepolis head coach Mehdi Tartar.

Tractor had previously attempted to sign Mohebbi but failed to reach an agreement, allowing Persepolis to enter the race. With several wingers departing this summer, the Reds identified the technically gifted attacker as a priority target.

Following unsuccessful pursuits of Ahmad Nourollahi and Shahriar Moghanlou, Persepolis were determined not to miss out on another major signing. Intensive negotiations over the past few days have now brought the transfer to the brink of completion.