Iran reelected as president of ECO Science Foundation

TEHRAN – Iran has been reelected as the president of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Science Foundation for another term.

The decision was made at the 6th Meeting of Science Ministers of the ECO held in Islamabad, Pakistan, msrt.ir reported. The foundation is being chaired by Komeil Tayyebi from Iran.

An Iranian delegation led by Minister of Science, Research and Technology, Hossein Simaei-Sarraf, attended the meeting.

As part of his visit, Simaei-Sarraf held a meeting with Pakistan’s minister of science and technology and the chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), visited several leading universities in Islamabad, toured the ECO Science Foundation, and held discussions with professors of the Persian language.

The science minister also participated in the Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting of the ECO Science Foundation at the 6th ECO ministerial meeting.

The event brought together ministers, eminent scientists, and senior officials from ECO Member States for deliberations on advancing Science, Technology, and Innovation as well as for mobilizing resources for transformative regional projects aimed at addressing the shared developmental challenges of the ECO region.

On July 23, Simaei-Sarraf and Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, explored the potential to expand scientific and academic collaborations.

The discussions focused on strengthening ties by granting reciprocal scholarships, exchanging postgraduate students and researchers, and collaborating to address shared challenges such as climate change.

Iranian official lauded Pakistan’s support for the country during the recent US-Israeli war. Referring to the religious, cultural, historical, and geographical commonalities between the two countries, Simaei-Sarraf expressed hope that this visit would mark the beginning of a significant phase in expanding academic interactions and ties between Iran and Pakistan.

The official expounded on the capacities and capabilities of Iranian universities, research centers, and science and technology parks, as well.

For his part, Maqbool Siddiqui emphasized brotherhood between the two nations. “Now that the recent critical situation has further strengthened ties between Pakistan and Iran, we should deepen cooperation in different sectors,” he added.

The official highlighted the significance of bilateral ties between Iran and Pakistan, noting that Islamabad is committed to boosting scientific and technological diplomacy with Tehran.

Enhancing cooperation in teacher education, curriculum development, digital education, artificial intelligence, educational technology, technical and vocational education, joint research initiatives, and exchanging professors and students, promoting joint research projects, conducting academic conferences, developing innovation partnerships, granting scholarship opportunities to strengthen academic ties and facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise were among other discussed issues.

MT/MG