IFRC lauds IRCS achievements, says committed to turning agreements into action

TEHRAN – Hossam Elsharkawi, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), in a letter to Pirhossein Kolivand, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), has lauded the IRCS for its significant achievements, highlighting that the IFRC seeks to strengthen strategic partnership with the IRCS to turn agreements into action.

The official also commended the IRCS's constructive role in the expansion of humanitarian efforts, describing the IRCS as a role model for other societies, the IRCS website reported.

Referring to the sixth International Congress on “Health in Arbaeen”, held in Tehran on July 19 to 20, the official said the event served as a great platform for exchanging experiences, strengthening regional cooperation, and advancing humanitarian diplomacy, highlighting that the IRCS's extensive readiness to serve millions of Arbaeen pilgrims is an inspiring manifestation of the noble spirit of humanitarianism.

The high readiness of the relief fleet, specialized vehicles, and rescue helicopters; coordinated earthquake response drills; the capabilities of search-and-rescue teams; and the efficiency of communication and aerial relief systems demonstrate the full preparedness, expertise, and operational capacity of the IRCS, which have developed over many years, he stressed.

Referring to his visit to the IRCS’s manufacturing facilities, the official said the society’s capabilities in producing medical items, equipment, and relief supplies are a testament to self-reliance, innovation, and sustainable humanitarian development,

According to Elsharkawi, these achievements serve as a model of excellence for all national societies within the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

The official expressed hope that the cooperation between IFRC and IRCS would expand further, advancing their shared humanitarian missions.



MT/MG