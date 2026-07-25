Tehran, Tashkent discuss direct flights and visa facilitation

TEHRAN - Tehran's ambassador to Tashkent and the head of Uzbekistan's Tourism Committee have discussed expanding tourism cooperation, increased direct flights and facilitated visas for Iranian citizens during talks in Uzbekistan's capital, according to Uzbek media reports published on Friday.

According to Uzbekistan's UZ Daily, Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Ali Eskandari met Abdulaziz Akkulov, chairman of the Tourism Committee of Uzbekistan, and proposed easing visa issuance for Iranian travelers.

They also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in tourism, make better use of existing tourism potential and increase two-way tourist flows between the two countries, the report said.

The discussions also focused on promoting tourism opportunities in Iran and Uzbekistan, and developing cooperation in medical tourism.

The officials also agreed to make greater use of the two countries' historical and cultural heritage to promote Uzbekistan's tourism market in Iran and steadily increase reciprocal tourism exchanges.

The talks form part of broader efforts by Tehran and Tashkent to expand bilateral relations across multiple sectors.

Separately, the office of Uzbekistan's president said President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held a telephone conversation in which they agreed to further develop bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade, the economy, investment, transport and cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

According to the presidential statement, the two presidents reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening practical cooperation in key sectors of the economy.

During the call, Mirziyoyev also expressed concern over continuing tensions in the Middle East and stressed the importance of restraint and the resumption of dialogue to reduce tensions, the statement said.

Iran and Uzbekistan have sought to deepen economic cooperation by expanding trade, transport connectivity and investment links. The two countries have also worked to strengthen regional transit corridors and broaden cooperation in logistics and other sectors to support cross-border trade.

AM