Free Internet service launched for Arbaeen pilgrims at Iran's Shalamcheh and Chazabeh border crossin

TEHRAN - Free wireless Internet service has been launched at the Shalamcheh and Chazabeh border terminals in Iran's southwestern Khuzestan province to support pilgrims travelling to Iraq for the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage, a regional telecommunications official said on Saturday.

Rahim Fallahzadeh, head of the Khuzestan’s telecommunications department, said the public WiFi infrastructure had been installed and put into operation as part of a broader plan to strengthen communications services along routes leading to Iraq's holy shrines.

"The free wireless Internet service has been installed, launched and is now operational at the Shalamcheh and Chazabeh border terminals to improve communication services and support Arbaeen pilgrims," Fallahzadeh said.

He said pilgrims could connect to the Public WiFi network without charge to access messaging applications, obtain travel information and use other online services throughout their journey.

According to Fallahzadeh, the project forms part of a wider communications upgrade that includes expanding bandwidth capacity, extending fiber-optic infrastructure and providing continuous technical support at both border crossings to improve the reliability of communications during the pilgrimage.

He said the free Internet service and technical support teams would remain available around the clock until the end of the Arbaeen ceremonies.

The launch follows earlier measures announced by Khuzestan's Information and Communications Technology Department, which said it had deployed eight mobile telecommunications sites at the Shalamcheh and Chazabeh crossings to strengthen network coverage and communications services for pilgrims.

Earlier this week, Ali Khanqaei, deputy head of the Iran Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization, said authorities had completed preparations at six main border crossings with Iraq ahead of Arbaeen.

"We have tried to eliminate the shortcomings of previous years and prepare the border terminals so that pilgrims can cross with the fewest possible difficulties," Khanqaei said. The official added that cooling systems at all border terminals had been upgraded and emergency generators installed to ensure uninterrupted services during power outages. Authorities have also expanded shaded areas, installed misting systems and covered pedestrian routes to improve conditions for pilgrims travelling during the summer.

Khuzestan province, which is home to the Shalamcheh and Chazabeh international border crossings, serves as one of Iran's main gateways for pilgrims travelling to the Iraqi holy city of Karbala during Arbaeen.

In Shia Islam, Arbaeen (also spelled Arba’in) marks 40 days after Ashura, the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (A.S.), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia Imam. Millions of pilgrims travel to Karbala each year, many on foot, to commemorate the occasion.

AM