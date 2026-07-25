Tehran, Beijing agree to bolster co-op in health sector

TEHRAN – Iranian and Chinese officials have discussed ways to foster collaboration in the health sector, particularly supplying pharmaceuticals, raw materials, and medical equipment.

The officials met on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Health Ministerial Meeting, held in Chandigarh, India, from July 21 to 25.

Highlighting the importance of traditional medicine in the two countries, Ali Jafarian, a senior advisor to the health minister, expounded on the integration of Persian medicine into the national health system, using an evidence-based medical approach to ensure appropriate and safe utilization of traditional medicine, and called for the expansion of ties in this sector, IRNA reported.

Referring to research cooperation in vaccine manufacturing within the BRICS framework, Jafarian highlighted the two countries’ potential for the joint development of vaccines. The official also underscored the importance of sharing knowledge, expertise, and technology between Iran and China.

For his part, China’s deputy director for the National Health Commission, Zeng Yixin, welcomed the expansion of bilateral ties in line with the existing memoranda of understanding between Beijing and Tehran. The official announced willingness to deepen collaboration in traditional medicine, noting that traditional medicine has special significance to China; it is not merely a key component of the healthcare system, but an essential part of the cultural heritage of the country.

In 2025, Iran and China agreed to implement joint programs in the pharmaceutical and medical fields under the 25-year agreement signed by the two countries, IRNA quoted Hamid Inanlou, an official with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as saying.

The joint programs aim to boost commercial, scientific, and industrial capacities of the two nations, enhance domestic production, and facilitate access to regional markets, he said.

A part of the 25-year strategic partnership focuses on expanding collaborations in the health sector, including sharing expertise and technology, conducting medical research, training, exchanging specialized human resources, and developing new medicines, he added.

Manufacturing medical and laboratory equipment such as syringes, diagnostic kits, health products, joint investment, and the establishment of joint companies, Inanlou further noted.

In June 2025, Ding Zhisheng, the Vice Premier of the People’s Republic of China, expressed China’s willingness to enhance scientific and technological cooperation with Iran under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Zhisheng met Hossein Afshin, the Vice President for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy, on the sidelines of the 2nd Belt and Road Conference on Science and Technology Exchange held in Chengdu, the capital of southwest China’s Sichuan Province, from June 10 to 12.

Referring to the achieved agreements between the two countries, the Chinese official said China is willing to effectively implement the Iran-China strategic partnership and promote high-quality cooperation within the framework of the BRI. “We seek to develop the capacity for cooperation in science and technology between the two sides to bring more tangible benefits to the people of both countries,” IRNA quoted Zhisheng as saying.

Active health diplomacy at BRICS ministerial meeting

Attending the 16th BRICS Health Ministerial Meeting, the Iranian delegation actively participated in drafting a declaration and putting forward technical and legal proposals to strengthen health cooperation among BRICS member states.

Iran’s position fundamentally prioritized the pursuit of consensus while safeguarding national interests, preserving the authority of regulatory bodies, expanding production and research capacities, ensuring equitable access to medicines, vaccines, and health technologies, and fostering cooperation in traditional medicine and mental health, IRNA reported.

The Iranian delegation emphasized that BRICS cooperation must advance beyond declarations and develop into joint, actionable initiatives yielding measurable outcomes; they also underscored that access to health products and technologies should not be hindered by obstacles that disrupt supply chains, technology transfer, joint production, or patients’ timely access to care.

Elaborating on the health achievements of the country during crises, Jafarian put forward three key priorities for the development of the ‘BRICS Action Plan’.

The first proposal highlighted strengthening joint preparedness, which includes developing early warning systems, emergency response networks, combating antimicrobial resistance and environmental threats, while respecting national sovereignty.

Developing pharmaceutical innovations was the second proposal, entailing a shift from one-way technology transfer toward collaborative research, local manufacturing, and resilient supply chains.

The third suggestion focused on enhancing regulatory cooperation. Announcing Iran’s readiness to participate in BRICS GxP initiatives, the official highlighted the importance of sharing experiences and reducing duplication of efforts to accelerate access to safe, high-quality medicines.

He went on to say that despite intense pressures caused by the recent illegal US-Israeli attacks against the country, particularly hospitals, health staff, and the pharmaceutical supply chain, the provision of essential health services in Iran never came to a halt, defining the true resilience. For instance, in just one noteworthy initiative in Tehran during the 40-day wartime crisis in March, 15 complex liver transplant surgeries were successfully performed, IRNA quoted Jafarian as saying.

Iran is willing to expand cooperation in different fields including tuberculosis research, new vaccines, and advanced diagnostics, he added.