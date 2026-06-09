Andrew Leigh’s “How Economics Explains the World” available in Persian

TEHRAN – The Persian translation of the book “How Economics Explains the World: A Short History of Humanity” written by Andrew Leigh has been released in the Iranian book market.

The book has been translated by Yasamin Moshref and published by Qoqnoos Publishing House, ILNA reported.

In “How Economics Explains the World,” originally published in 2024, Harvard-trained economist Andrew Leigh presents a new way to understand the human story. From the dawn of agriculture to AI, here is the story of how ingenuity, greed, and desire for betterment have, to an astonishing degree, determined our past, present, and future.

This book indeed tells a big story. It is the story of capitalism – of how our market system developed. It is the story of the discipline of economics and some of the key figures who formed it. And it is the story of how economic forces have shaped world history.

Why didn’t Africa colonize Europe instead of the other way around? What happened when countries erected trade and immigration barriers in the 1930s? Why did the Allies win World War II? Why did inequality in many advanced countries fall during the 1950s and 1960s? How did property rights drive China’s growth surge in the 1980s? How does climate change threaten our future prosperity? Readers find answers to these questions and more in the book.

Andrew Leigh is a member of the Australian Parliament. He holds a PhD from Harvard University and is a fellow of the Academy of Social Sciences in Australia. Before being elected in 2010, he was a professor of economics at the Australian National University. His books include “The Shortest History of Economics,” “The Luck of Politics,” and “Randomistas”.

SS/SAB

