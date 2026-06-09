Inside the bombing of Iran’s historic Pasteur Institute

TEHRAN—Iran’s civilian infrastructure was heavily targeted by a relentless campaign of U.S.-Israeli aerial bombardment throughout the 40 days of active war that began on February 28. From dense residential districts to schools and public hospitals, seemingly every protected site was struck during those harrowing weeks.

One of the most egregious examples of this pattern is the assault on the Pasteur Institute of Iran. For over 106 years, the medical research center has functioned as a cornerstone of public health, providing life-saving vaccines and vital clinical services not only to Iranians, but to millions of people across the broader region. Despite its internationally recognized status as a humanitarian facility, the institute was not spared from the onslaught; it sustained severe damage during repeated strikes that took place over the course of three days.



The Tehran Times recently visited the Pasteur Institute to conduct a close inspection of the facility following the attacks. This exclusive report documents the catastrophic scale of the damage, examining the shattered laboratories and the disruption to critical medical research. Beyond the structural ruin, our visit also focuses on the resilience of the personnel—the brave staff members who were present when the bombs fell. Their firsthand accounts reveal the terror of the attack and their unwavering commitment to their mission, even as their workplace lay in ruins around them.



While the center faces significant challenges, the Tehran Times also tried to highlight how, despite the wreckage, the staff continues to fight to maintain essential vaccine production and biomedical research. A comprehensive video report documenting this investigation, including interviews with survivors and a look at the destroyed research wings, is now available on the Tehran Times website.