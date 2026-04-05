Iran to send 99-member delegation to 2026 Asian Beach Games

TEHRAN – Mehdi Alinejad, Secretary General of Iran’s National Olympic Committee, announced that Iran will participate in the 2026 Sanya Asian Beach Games with a 99-member delegation competing across 10 disciplines.

Alinejad said that a recent online meeting was held to review all essential aspects of the country’s participation in the upcoming event. “The main goal of this delegation is to ensure a dignified and worthy representation of Iran,” he emphasized.

Detailing the travel plan, Alinejad explained that the nation’s sports delegation, named after the Martyrs of the Dena Naval Group, will first travel by land to the Bajgiran border and then fly through Turkmenistan to China. He added that all internal and external coordination for the trip has been completed, ensuring a well-organized and disciplined presence in Sanya.

Before the final departure, a comprehensive coordination session will be held with all delegation members to review accommodation arrangements, scheduling, protocol matters, and technical and ethical guidelines.

According to Alinejad, the Iranian contingent will include 57 athletes and 42 officials, comprising coaches, managers, medical personnel, media representatives, and support staff.

Iranian athletes are set to compete in 10 sports: beach soccer, beach athletics, beach handball, beach wrestling, beach kabaddi, beach volleyball, jiu-jitsu, sport climbing, water polo, and 3x3 basketball.

Expressing confidence in the team’s readiness, Alinejad concluded, “With the careful planning carried out, we expect a strong and honorable performance from our athletes in all events.”