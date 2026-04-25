Iran beach soccer team thrash Thailand: Sanya 2026

TEHRAN - The Iranian national beach soccer team put on an absolute clinic this Saturday, demolishing Thailand with a dominant 13-1 victory in their second group stage encounter at the Sanya 2026 Asian Beach Games.

This commanding win follows Team Melli’s strong opening performance, where they triumphed over the UAE with a convincing 5-2 scoreline in Group B.

The goals rained down for Iran, with Mohammad Dastan, Mohammadali Nazari (three goals), Mohammadali Mokhtari (three goals), Mohammad Masoumizadeh (two goals), Davoud Shokri (two goals), Mehdi Mirjalili, and Movahhed Mohammadpour all finding the back of the net in a spectacular display of offensive prowess.

The sixth edition of the prestigious Asian Beach Games, now hosted by the dynamic city of Sanya, has made a triumphant return. Kicking off on Tuesday, the Games feature a vibrant showcase of athleticism across 14 sports, 15 disciplines, and a total of 61 thrilling events, all set to unfold from April 22nd to April 30th.