Iran war costs US households nearly $450 in extra fuel expenses

TEHRAN – American households have paid nearly $450 more on energy-related expenses since the outbreak of the Iran war, according to a Moody’s Analytics analysis shared exclusively with CNBC.

The average household has shelled out an additional $447.19 on fuel since the conflict began on Feb. 28, data from the research firm shows. That has cost U.S. consumers nearly $60 billion so far amid surging gasoline and airline prices, CNBC reported.

Roughly half of the increased spending is due to higher gasoline prices. The average price of unleaded fuel stood at about $4.39 per gallon on Friday, up more than 47% since the start of March, according to AAA. Diesel prices have jumped roughly 47% as well, resulting in more than $20 billion in additional expenses for consumers who rely on diesel for delivery trucks and boats. Airline fares climbed more than 20% in April compared with a year ago, federal data shows.

The Moody’s data underscores the economic pain Americans are feeling as the conflict nears its three-month mark. Higher energy costs could force consumers to dip into savings and rely more on debt.

The nearly $450 in extra energy spending has already erased the boost of $384 per household from bigger tax returns under President Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,” according to Moody’s. Goldman Sachs expects higher energy prices to erode consumers’ purchasing power through the remainder of 2026, the bank told CNBC.