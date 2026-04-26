Iran’s Kabaddi down Syria: Sanya 2026

TEHRAN – Iran men’s kabaddi team defeated Syria 53-31 at the 2026 Asian Beach Games on Sunday.

Team Melli had previously defeated Pakistan 38-28 and Bangladesh 47-31 in the event underway in Sanya, China.

Iran are scheduled to meet Sri Lanka on Sunday in Group A.

The sixth edition of the prestigious Asian Beach Games, now hosted by the dynamic city of Sanya, has made a triumphant return.

The Games officially commenced on Tuesday, bringing together athletes across 14 sports, 15 disciplines, and a total of 61 events, running from April 22nd to April 30th.