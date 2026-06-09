National document on health, climate change strategy being developed

TEHRAN – The Health Ministry is developing a national document on health and climate change to mitigate the impacts of climate change on public health and to develop a climate-resilient health system.

So far, a draft of the document has been provided and revised by the experts and professors from medical universities in an expert working group on reducing environmental threats to health, IRNA reported.

The document aims to strengthen inter-sectoral cooperation to protect public health, prevent and reduce adverse impacts of climate change, and promote health system resilience in the face of natural hazards.

Climate resilience of health systems is the touchstone of their ability to anticipate, prevent, respond to, cope with, and recover from adverse conditions and climate-related tensions.

The document comprises five goals, 24 strategies, and 106 action plans, establishing a framework for coordinated planning and implementation by various agencies to address health-related consequences of climate change.

The document will be submitted to the supreme council for health and food security to be approved.

Environmental health is cornerstone of community health

Environmental health is the cornerstone of community health, a valuable opportunity to reflect on the importance of a healthy environment and its vital role in ensuring human health and well-being, an official with the health ministry has said.

In a situation where air pollution has become a serious health hazard in metropolises and industrial areas, contributing to a large share of premature deaths worldwide, it is critical to adopt scientific, cross-sectoral approaches to reduce air pollutants’ emissions and enhance air quality through clean energies, IRNA quoted Alireza Raeisi as saying.

The official made the remarks on the occasion of the World Environmental Health Day, which is celebrated on September 26 every year.

Lauding the efforts of environmental health experts and managers, Raeisi expressed hope to improve environmental health by utilizing modern technologies and the expertise of the universities of medical sciences.

The 2025 theme of the day, ‘Clean Air, Healthy People’, underlined the role of air quality in promoting public health. The focus of the day was to promote awareness and action on the impact of clean air on public health, addressing air pollution, climate change, and respiratory diseases.

Air pollution contributes to respiratory diseases, heart conditions, and climate change. Everyone has a role to play in reducing air pollution and advocating for clean air policies. Sustainable practices and policies can mitigate the effects of air pollution and improve people’s health and wellbeing.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a healthy environment could prevent nearly a quarter of the global disease burden.

The ongoing environmental crisis is profoundly affecting health as climate change intensifies, biodiversity declines, and pollution becomes ubiquitous. The health impacts of poor environmental conditions occur not only directly but also indirectly, through effects on food production, migration, economic instability, and social inequalities.

Urgent action is needed to transform how we live, work, produce, consume, and govern. Strengthening primary prevention is essential, given the substantial reduction in disease burden it can offer, as well as the potential savings in healthcare costs and resources. Cross-sectoral collaboration is crucial in addressing the environmental determinants of health, including the health, energy, industry, agriculture, and transport sectors. Integrating actions across these sectors often leads to significant co-benefits and cost reductions.

MT/MG