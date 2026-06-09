Iran defeat Brazil in 2026 IWBF Men's Repechage

TEHRAN - The Iran men’s national wheelchair basketball defeated Brazil 75-63 in the 2026 IWBF Men's Repechage on Tuesday.

Mahdi Abbasi led Team Melli by 31 points, while Cristiano Clemente scored 22 points for Brazil.

Headed by Behrouz Soltani, Iran are drawn into Group B alongside Senegal, Brazil, and Poland.

The World Championship Repechage Tournament is being held from June 8 to June 12 in Suphan Buri, Thailand.

The first-placed team in Group B will automatically qualify for Ottawa 2026 IWBF World Championships. The remaining qualification games on 11 June will determine the other teams advancing from the tournament.

Team Melli, who had defeated Senegal 77-24 in their first match, are scheduled to meet Poland on Wednesday.

The Iranian team first held a training camp in Turkey, where they play Galatasaray and Fenerbahce teams.