‘In the name of war, but for exploitation and military capitalism!’

TEHRAN- Ahmad Meydari, Iran’s Minister of Labor and Social Welfare, spoke at the virtual webinar of the Asia-Pacific Labor Ministers' Meeting of the International Labor Organization.

According to ILNA, Meydari said in an online meeting of the Asia-Pacific Group ministers at the 114th International Labor Conference in Geneva: 'In line with "building a harmonious world with lasting peace and general welfare," my proposal, as I stated at the opening session, is to dedicate next year's theme to "War and the Workers of the World." A meeting in which we condemn war loudly and use all our capacity to prevent it.

The text you are reading is the full text of this speech.

Dear colleagues,

Honorable ministers of labor of the Asia-Pacific region,

Distinguished guests,

This year I could not participate in this event. I am glad to share some points with you in this meeting.

What is our issue today? It is the same question that Cyrus the Great asked the King of Lydia.

Herodotus, in his book 'Histories,' recounts that when the King of Lydia invaded the Persian Empire and was defeated by Cyrus, instead of taking revenge and shedding his blood, the King of Persia asked the defeated king: 'Who persuaded you to attack my country and become my enemy instead of my friend?'

Today, the question is the same. A question that has echoed through history: Why war? Why enmity instead of friendship?

But war is only the tip of the iceberg; the hidden half of the reality of war is a world system based on conflict, exploitation, and military capitalism. A system built on the plunder of energy resources, mineral raw materials, agricultural products, and cheap labour. But what is the cost of this 'cheapness'? The entire burden of this system falls on the shoulders of our exploited workers and farmers across the world, especially in the Global South.

In the logic of military capitalism, the wealth and continued wealth of global powers depend on the deprivation of others and the use of violence to ensure this domination.

We clearly see the evil consequences of this destructive path in the genocide of Gaza, the destruction of Lebanon, Iraq, and Syria, and the economic plunder of Venezuela. Iran, too, has repeatedly been targeted by such attacks and conspiracies because of its huge oil and gas reserves, rich mineral resources, and sensitive geographical location.

But what is the answer to Cyrus the Great's question and how do we end the system of domination?

BRICS and similar alliances are seeking a way to transform this unjust, war-mongering system. As clearly stated in the BRICS joint statement, the members of this organization seek to build a world rooted in cooperation, peace, and mutual benefit.

The goal of these countries, as emphasized in that statement, is 'building a harmonious world with lasting peace and general welfare.'

In Asia, from the end of World War II until now, we have witnessed remarkable economic and industrial growth without resorting to colonialism or exploitation. Our progress has been based not on conflict and exploitation, but on the fundamental principles of cooperation and mutual respect.

The answer of Islam and other religions to the issue of ending war and the system of domination is a cultural and profound answer. True peace in the world can be founded on the concept and vision of 'barakah' (blessing). A profound concept that teaches us that divine blessings are infinite and always increasing — meaning they can be shared with all human beings.

Just as in international trade, if it is fair and free, the benefits of all expand.

War, domination, and exploitation are built on a destructive illusion. An illusion that says one nation's gain can only come at the expense of other nations.

In this regard, and for building a harmonious world with lasting peace, my proposal — as I stated at the opening session — is that next year's theme be devoted to 'War and the Workers of the World.' A meeting in which we condemn war loudly and use all our capacity to prevent it.

Let us choose the path of blessing. Let us choose abundant good instead of exploitation. Let us come together and, as ministers of the Asia-Pacific group, unite to convey this message to the world.

'If the people of the towns had believed and feared God, we would have opened for them blessings from the heaven and the earth.' [A verse from Holy Quran]

May God's peace be upon you.

MA