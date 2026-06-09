TEHRAN - World Oceans Day 2026 was marked on June 8 under the theme “Reimagine: Beyond the world we know, a new relationship with our ocean”, inviting us to change the way we see and care for the ocean.

The ocean covers over 70% of the planet. It is our life source, supporting humanity’s sustenance and that of every other organism on earth.

The ocean produces at least 50% of the planet’s oxygen, it is home to most of earth’s biodiversity, and is the main source of protein for more than a billion people around the world. Not to mention, the ocean is key to our economy with an estimated 40 million people being employed by ocean-based industries by 2030.

Even though all its benefits, the ocean is now in need of support. With 90% of big fish populations depleted, and 50% of coral reefs destroyed, we are taking more from the ocean than can be replenished.

We need to work together to create a new balance with the ocean that no longer depletes its bounty but instead restores its vibrancy and brings it new life.

“Reimagine”, the theme of World Oceans Day 2026, invites us to change the way we see and care for the ocean. For too long, we have viewed it as something distant, when in fact it is part of our daily lives: the air we breathe, the food we eat, and the climate balance that makes our existence possible. Let's stop being mere beneficiaries of its resources and let's become true guardians of its future.

World Oceans Day reminds every one of the major role the oceans have in everyday life. They are the lungs of our Planet and a major source of food and medicine and a critical part of the biosphere.

The purpose of the Day is to inform the public of the impact of human actions on the ocean, develop a worldwide movement of citizens for the ocean, and mobilize and unite the world’s population on a project for the sustainable management of the world's oceans.