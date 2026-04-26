Ajami wins Iran’s first gold medal at 2026 Asian Beach Games

TEHRAN – Hassan Ajami Bakhtiarvand on Sunday claimed Iran’s first gold medal in the 2026 Asian Beach Games underway in Sanya, China.

He finished in first place with a throw of 20.17 meters.

The home crowd witnessed a fierce battle for the remaining podium spots, with Chinese athletes Chengyu Chen and Haochen Zhang pushing hard to capitalize on local support. Ultimately, Chen secured the silver medal with a throw of 19.95 meters, while Zhang claimed the bronze with a mark of 19.69 meters.

Representing Iran alongside the champion, Mehran Khorand put in a commendable effort, finishing in fifth place with a best throw of 17.63 meters.

The sixth edition of the prestigious Asian Beach Games, now hosted by the dynamic city of Sanya, has made a triumphant return.

The Games officially commenced on Tuesday, bringing together athletes across 14 sports, 15 disciplines, and a total of 61 events, running from April 22nd to April 30th.