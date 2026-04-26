Iran beach soccer edge Saudi Arabia in 2026 Sanya

TEHRAN – Iran beach soccer team secured their place in semifinals of the 2026 Asian Beach Games on Sunday after beating Saudi Arabia 2-1.

Reza Dayeri and Ali Mirshekari were on target for Team Melli while Ahmed Al Hamami scored for Saudi Arabia.

Team Melli are scheduled to meet Palestine on Monday, while Saudi Arabia face Oman in another match.

The sixth edition of the prestigious Asian Beach Games, now hosted by the dynamic city of Sanya, has made a triumphant return.

The Games officially commenced on Tuesday, bringing together athletes across 14 sports, 15 disciplines, and a total of 61 events, running from April 22nd to April 30th.