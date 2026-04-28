Iran’s beach handball into final: 2026 Sanya

TEHRAN – Iran’s national men’s beach handball team secured their spot in the final of the 2026 Sanya Asian Beach Games on Tuesday after defeating Thailand.

The first set saw Iran triumph with a score of 19-16. Thailand fought back in the second set, winning 18-16. The match was ultimately decided by a shootout, where Iran emerged victorious and booked their place in the championship final.

This victory marked their sixth consecutive win of the tournament.

Throughout the group stage, Iran showcased their strength with victories against the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, Bahrain, and China.

The Iranian team are now set to face the winner of Qatar and Oman in the final match slated for Wednesday.