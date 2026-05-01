Iran beach soccer has quality players: Ali Naderi

TEHRAN – Ali Naderi, head coach of Iran’s national beach soccer team, praised his players’ outstanding performance after securing victory at the Asian Beach Games.

Iran claimed the title with a dominant 6-2 win over Oman in the final held in Sanya, defending their championship p convincingly.

“We have high-quality players, and that’s one of the key reasons behind our success. We’re thrilled to have performed strongly once again and successfully defended our title,” Naderi said.

Commenting on the state of beach soccer in Iran, Naderi highlighted the sport’s unique status: “In Iran, beach soccer is taken very seriously and approached systematically. Fortunately, we’re one of the few countries in the world with an organized beach soccer league. This gives our team a major advantage, as players compete throughout the season in a highly competitive environment.”

He emphasized the importance of consistent competition: “When players compete all year round, they remain in top physical, technical, and mental shape. This allows the national team to enter camps and international tournaments fully prepared. That’s why Iran’s beach soccer team hold a prominent position in Asia and have achieved impressive results in recent years,” Naderi explained.

On the level of competition, he remarked: “The quality of the matches was high. All participating teams came motivated and well-prepared. The technical level was excellent, adding value to this tournament. Achieving this title was a collective effort—our players showed focus and determination from start to finish.”

Naderi also praised the organization of the event: “The tournament in Sanya was perfectly managed. The facilities, planning, and venue were all top-notch, and we thoroughly enjoyed our time there. Everything was aligned to ensure a high-quality competition.”

Concluding, Naderi expressed his satisfaction: “We’re pleased with the results. This victory is the culmination of the hard work of our players, coaching staff, and everyone involved in Iran’s beach soccer journey. We look forward to maintaining this momentum and continuing to elevate the sport in Iran.”