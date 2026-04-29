Iran beach soccer claim title: 2026 Sanya

TEHRAN – Iran’s beach soccer team defeated Oman 6–2 on Wednesday in the final of the 2026 Asian Beach Games.

In the match held at the Sanya Bay Yuhai Club Venue in Sanya, China, Mohammad Dastan, Davoud Shokri (two goals), Movahhed Mohammadpour (two goals), and Ali Mirshekari found the net for Team Melli.

Khalid Khamis Mohammed Al Oraimi and Sami Al Balushi scored Oman’s goals.

Earlier in the day, Saudi Arabia claimed the bronze medal with a 6–4 victory over Palestine.