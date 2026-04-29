Iranian wrestlers claim four golds at 2026 Asian Beach Games

TEHRAN – Four Iranian wrestlers claimed gold medals at the 2026 Asian Beach Games in Sanya, China on Wednesday.

Aliakbar Zaroudi defeated Indian wrestler Siddharth 2-0 in the final bout of 70kg.

In the final bout of 80kg, Ali Gholami beat Pakistan’s Muhammad Asad Ullah 4-0.

Ali Gholami defeated Muhammad Inam of Pakistan 2-0 in the 90kg final.

Amirreza Sahraei also claimed Iran’s fourth gold medal after beating Chinese wrestler Da Lu 2-0 in the final bout of +90kg.

The sixth edition of the prestigious Asian Beach Games, now hosted by the dynamic city of Sanya, has made a triumphant return.

The Games officially commenced on Tuesday, bringing together athletes across 14 sports, 15 disciplines, and a total of 61 events, running from April 22nd to April 30th.