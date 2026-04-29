Iran beach volleyball win silver at 2026 Sanya

TEHRAN – Iran beach volleyball team lost to Qatar 2-0 in the final match of the 2026 Asian Beach Games on Wednesday.

Team Melli lost 15-21 in the first set and fell short 12-21 in the second set.

It is Iran's second silver medal in men's beach volleyball at the Games, after the team finished runners-up in 2014.

Thailand made history in the bronze-medal match, beating Oman 21-18, 21-15 to secure their first-ever men's beach volleyball podium at the event.

Iran’s Pourasgari/Aghajanighasab had defeated Sri Lanka, Syria, Bhutan, China, Japan, and Oman in the event.

The sixth edition of the prestigious Asian Beach Games, now hosted by the dynamic city of Sanya, has made a triumphant return.

The Games officially commenced on Tuesday, bringing together athletes across 14 sports, 15 disciplines, and a total of 61 events, running from April 22nd to April 30th.