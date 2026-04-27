Iran’s beach handball beat China: 2026 Sanya

TEHRAN – Iran’s national men’s beach handball team secured their spot in the semifinals of the 2026 Sanya Asian Beach Games, topping Group A with a flawless record after a commanding victory over hosts China in their final group stage match.

In a decisive performance on Monday, Team Melli defeated China with a clean sweep of two periods. Iran dominated the first period with a score of 21-14 and continued their strong play in the second, winning 20-10. This victory marked their fifth consecutive win of the tournament.

Throughout the group stage, Iran showcased their strength with victories against the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, Bahrain, and most recently, China. Accumulating maximum points, they comfortably clinched the top position in Group A.

Joining Iran in the semifinals from Group A are Bahrain, who finished as the runners-up. From Group B, Qatar emerged as the group leaders, with Thailand securing the second spot.

The Iranian team are now set to face Thailand in the semifinals, vying for a place in the championship match.