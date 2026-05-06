FM Araghchi in Beijing: China reaffirms support for Iran ahead of Trump trip

TEHRAN - Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s visit to China has underscored strategic relations between Tehran and Beijing amid the East Asian nation’s efforts to restore stability to the Middle East in the wake of US military adventurism in the region.

The top Iranian diplomat met senior Chinese officials, including his counterpart Wang Yi, in Beijing on Wednesday. Wang described China as a trustworthy strategic partner to Iran, expressing his country’s readiness to deepen political mutual trust, expand high-level exchanges, and advance practical cooperation across various fields.

He affirmed Iran’s legitimate right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy. The top diplomat also noted that China supports Iran in safeguarding its national sovereignty and security.

Wang denounces ‘illegitimate’ war

Wang condemned as “illegitimate” the war that the US and Israel launched against Iran on February 28. A ceasefire on April 8 has paused the conflict, but tensions continue amid the US naval blockade of Iranian ports and Iran’s full control over the Strait of Hormuz. Iran says it will reopen the strait when the war comes to a permanent end.

The Chinese foreign minister called for an immediate end to the fighting and warned against any resumption of conflict. He urged Persian Gulf countries to take their future into their own hands, encouraging dialogue between Iran and its neighbors to foster good relations.

Wang added that China is willing to continue playing a constructive role in de-escalating tensions, facilitating peace talks, and helping restore stability in the Middle East.

Iran protects ‘legitimate rights’

Araghchi, for his part, briefed Wang on the latest developments in Iran-US talks. He described the war against Iran as “a blatant act of aggression and a flagrant violation of international law.” Araghchi said Tehran will do its “utmost to protect its legitimate rights and interests in negotiations” with the US and will only accept “a fair and comprehensive agreement.”

He said political crises cannot be resolved through military means. The top Iranian diplomat stressed that Iran will firmly safeguard its sovereignty and national dignity while pursuing a comprehensive and lasting solution through dialogue.

Araghchi stressed that Iran trusts China and hopes Beijing will continue to contribute to peace efforts while supporting the creation of a new regional framework that balances development and security.

The Iranian foreign minister also reaffirmed Iran’s comprehensive strategic partnership with China. He called for closer exchanges and deeper cooperation to mark the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties, as well as enhanced coordination in multilateral affairs.

Araghchi pointed out that Tehran adheres to the one-China principle and supports China in safeguarding its core interests.

Araghchi’s visit to China comes ahead of a planned visit by President Donald Trump to Beijing for a high-profile summit on May 14–15 with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The trip would be Trump’s first to China during his second term and the first by a US president since his 2017 visit.

Iran-Saudi ties

On Wednesday, Iran’s foreign minister also held a phone call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan. They discussed the latest regional developments and efforts to maintain security and stability in the region.

Riyadh has called for dialogue to preserve regional stability. In response to the war that the US and Israel launched against Iran, Iranian armed forces carried out retaliatory strikes against Israel and US bases in the Persian Gulf region. Iran says the US presence in the region is the source of instability in West Asia.

