Energy minister presents 6 strategic proposals for forming a regional water co-op assembly

TEHRAN- Iran’s Energy Minister stated that targeting water and energy facilities is a direct threat to global security and public health, and by presenting six proposals, called for the formation of a regional assembly for water and climate cooperation.

According to an IRNA report from the Ministry of Energy on Tuesday, Abbas Aliabadi, who traveled to Dushanbe (capital of Tajikistan) to participate in the Fourth International Conference of the Decade for Action on Water, referred to the bitter experiences of recent decades and declared: "The destruction of water and energy facilities is not just damage to a country's infrastructure; it is a trigger for crises such as forced migration, widespread poverty, and environmental disasters."

He called on the international community to abandon double standards and develop binding mechanisms to protect these infrastructures from conflicts, so that water never becomes a tool for political pressure.

Aliabadi, describing the climatic situation of the Iranian Plateau and Central Asia, stated that cooperation among neighbors is a strategic necessity to combat drought and desertification, and emphasized: "The deep historical and civilizational ties of Iran with regional countries provide the best foundation for institutionalizing joint management of water resources and enhancing regional stability."

* Unveiling Iran's six-point roadmap for water diplomacy

The Minister of Energy presented Iran's operational proposals for shaping a new architecture of water cooperation as follows:

1. Establishment of a regional assembly: Creating an assembly for cooperation on water, climate, and infrastructure resilience with the participation of the United Nations.

2. Protection of vital infrastructure: Developing regional protocols to prevent the targeting of water and energy facilities during crises.

3. Early warning systems: Launching a joint network for monitoring drought, floods, and dust storms to reduce human and economic losses.

4. Transfer of modern technologies: Sharing Iran's technical expertise in the fields of water recycling, desalination, and low-water agriculture.

5. Linking water and energy diplomacy: Utilizing Iran's capacity in electricity exchange networks and renewable energy to create new models of cooperation.

6. Participatory governance: Emphasizing the central role of women, youth, and scientific institutions in the sustainable management of water resources.

Emphasizing Iran's multilateralism doctrine and conveying the message that water should be a source of life and peace, he stated: "Tehran is fully prepared to place its experiences at the disposal of its neighbors and the global community in order to transform climate challenges into development opportunities."

MA