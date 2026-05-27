Iranian, Uzbek universities ink MOU on scientific co-op

TEHRAN – The chancellor of Mazandaran University, Ebrahim Salehi-Omran, and the rector of Samarkand State University, Khalmuradov Rustam Ibragimovich, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to enhance scientific and research collaborations between the two universities.

Conducting joint educational courses, providing sabbatical leaves for professors and students of the two universities, exchanging students, holding collaborative scientific conferences, and implementing joint research projects are among key focuses of the MOU.

The Uzbek side highlighted Iran's status in Uzbekistan's science diplomacy and expressed interest in boosting academic ties with Mazandaran University.

For his part, Salehi-Omran expressed hope that ancient cultural commonalities and a common language would lay the groundwork for developing joint activities between the two universities.

Joint scientific research

This year, the second joint call of the Iran National Science Foundation (INSF) and the Agency for Innovative Development under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, and Innovation of the Republic of Uzbekistan supported the implementation of 10 research projects.

It aimed to promote international scientific collaboration, improve the quality of joint research, and utilize the technological capacity of the two countries.

It would be allocated on a competitive basis for scientific and technical programs and projects in the fields of Environment and Agriculture; Water saving and irrigation technologies; Gene editing for drought and salt-tolerant plants; Desertification and dust reduction; Material Sciences; Exploration and processing of rare earth elements; Advanced materials; and Mining and metallurgy.

The grant amounted to 30 billion rials (some $19,000) for each research project for at most three years; in case the Iranian researcher has published scientific articles in Q1 or Q2 journals or has a joint ownership of a patent with an Uzbek researcher, the grant would total 40 billion rials (around $25,000).