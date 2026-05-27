IRCS highlights role of intl. capacities in addressing impacts of sanctions on humanitarian services

TEHRAN – The head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), Pirhossein Kolivand, in a meeting with officials from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Society (IFRC), has urged the need to utilize international capacities to help tackle obstacles that hinder the provision of relief and essential items for patients in Iran.

Kolivand is visiting Geneva at the invitation of officials from the IFRC, aiming to draft a roadmap for long-term collaboration.

Elaborating on the challenges posed by the sanctions to the procurement of medicines and medical equipment, essential items, and relief efforts, Kolivand underlined the importance of strengthening international cooperation to address these problems.

The official said unilateral sanctions have not only presented restrictions in the financial and banking sectors, but have made it difficult to provide humanitarian services to patients, victims, and those in need.

Referring to the principles and missions of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement in supporting human dignity and equitable access to humanitarian services, he called for the practical support and assistance of the IFRC to facilitate the process of meeting the humanitarian needs of the IRCS.

The proposal was well-received by the participants, and it was agreed that the IFRC follow up on opening a bank account in the IRCS name in a foreign country to help expedite transferring financial resources and providing critical items.

Accordingly, IRCS will provide and submit a list of its urgent needs in medicine, medical tools, relief, and logistic items to the IFRC.

Kolivand also plans to follow up on cooperation agreements, expand humanitarian diplomacy, and share expertise gained during the 12-day US-Israeli war in June 2025 against the country, and the recent 40-day aggression by the US-Israeli coalition.

The official will expound on the operational, rescue, and humanitarian capabilities of the IRCS, as well as share experiences in fields such as crisis management, support for victims, and the sustained delivery of humanitarian services in difficult situations and in times of crisis, such as floods, earthquakes, and armed conflicts.

They will discuss promoting collaborative efforts, developing a joint roadmap for long-term collaborations, and improving the IRCS’s standing at the regional and international levels.

Establishing a regional, international educational hub in IRCS, holding specialized relief and logistics workshops, exchanging trainers and instructors, and developing educational and specialized cooperation are also on the agenda.

Supporting international humanitarian law and aid workers in armed conflicts, and pursuing international initiatives to protect humanitarian staff, will be among the important issues in the meetings.

The IRCS will follow up on the issues, such as the expansion of the IRCD data monitoring and data mining center, the use of relief and medical products manufactured by the national society to meet the operational needs of the IFRC.

Developing and equipping rehabilitation centers and supporting the production of smart prosthetics will also be pursued.

Our priority is to introduce IRCS capabilities: IFRC official

In April, Xavier Castellanos Mosquera, the IFRC undersecretary-general for national society development and operations coordination, said that the IFRC has put the priority on showcasing the IFRC’s capabilities, specialized staff, and professional volunteers to international societies.

“The Iranian Red Crescent Society is our reliable global partner; the international societies should know that during the 40-day [US-Israeli imposed] war, more than 100,000 rescuers volunteered to provide relief services,” IRNA quoted Castellanos Mosquera as saying.

The official made the remarks in a meeting with Kolivand, on April 18.

The IRCS measures and activities over the past years and the forty-day war have been brilliant. The IRCS is a valuable society in the region, “We are proud of you,” he stated.

The official went on to say that the IRCS has observed all the humanitarian principles in its missions, while maintaining the quality of services provided to those affected by the war has been its top priority. “You have a golden society, and it is an honor to learn so many new things from you,” he noted.

Castellanos Mosquera also highlighted that the IFRC and other international societies will do their best to assist the IRCS. He said the IRCS is not alone. The IFRC is the representative of 191 national societies, and it will support the IRCS based on humanitarian principles.

Referring to the martyred and wounded staff members of the IRCS during the recent illegal war, the official said the loss of a relief worker is painful for IFRC and all international societies; “it is shameful that rescuers and relief workers are targeted in war,” he emphasized.

The official assured that upon their arrival to Geneva, he would share IRCS measures and challenges, particularly during this war, with the international community.

MT/MG