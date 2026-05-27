Over 370 earthquakes hit Iran in a month

TEHRAN – A total of 373 earthquakes have been recorded across the country in a month from April 21 to May 21, according to the seismological networks of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran.

Statistically, 306 earthquakes with magnitudes smaller than 3, 51 earthquakes with a magnitude between 3 and 4, 13 earthquakes with a magnitude between 4 and 5, and three earthquakes between 5 and 6 have occurred in the country, IRNA reported.

Among the provinces of the country, Yazd experienced the highest number of earthquakes, with 52, followed by Khorasan Razavi with 46, and Northern Khorasan with 32 earthquakes. During the same period, 31 earthquakes hit Tehran province.

Of the total quakes, 16 had a magnitude of over 4 on the Richter scale, the biggest had a magnitude of 5.1 on the Richter scale which occurred on May 4th in Sistan-Baluchestan province.

A total of 2,380 earthquakes with a magnitude of more than 2.5 on the Richter scale were recorded across the country over the past calendar year (March 2025–March 2026) according to the Seismological networks of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran, Mehr news agency reported.

Out of recorded earthquakes, 910 had a magnitude greater than 3, 130 had a magnitude greater than 4, and 15 had a magnitude greater than 5 on Richter scales.

The Iranian plateau is located in a very seismically active region of the world and is known not only for its major catastrophic earthquakes but also for the disasters relating to natural hazards, especially earthquakes.

About 2 percent of the earthquakes in the world occur in Iran, but more than 6 percent of the victims of the world’s earthquakes during the 20th century are reported from Iranian earthquakes.

MT/MG